BYU employee identified as man killed in Provo while riding bike

PROVO — Police identified a man hit and killed by a car last week while riding his bike.

Provo police identified the cyclist as Vincent Stanley Benfell, 63. Police said Benfell was hit and killed the morning of Sept. 7, at the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and University Avenue.

Following the incident, Benfell was taken to Utah Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Deseret News reported Benfell had served as director of Brigham Young University's David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies and as an associate international vice president since 2021.

David Kirkham, who served with Benfell on the executive board of The International Society, told the Deseret News Benfell was a "wonderful colleague" and "every day a better friend."

"He was a good man," David Kirkham, who served with Benfell on the executive board of The International Society, told the Deseret News. "He loved God and showed it by how much he loved people."