Veteran journalist examines the Daybell case in new KSL podcast, 'Deceived: The Daybell Story'

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SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly seven years, Nate Eaton has been one of the most recognizable journalists covering the murders tied to Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. Now, Eaton is sharing the story through a new lens in the KSL Podcast, "Deceived: The Daybell Story."

Eaton, news director at East Idaho News, recently discussed the series, which combines years of reporting, exclusive interviews and new perspectives on the murders of Charles Vallow, Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, as well as the attempted killing of Brandon Boudreaux.

"It's been almost seven years that I've been reporting on it," Eaton said. "At the end of 2019, we got word that two kids were missing, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan."

The disappearance of the children launched a sprawling investigation that revealed a string of suspicious deaths connected to Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. Eaton was among the first reporters to track the unfolding case, traveling to Hawaii to confront the couple after investigators learned they were living there while the search for the children continued.

He later reported on the discovery of JJ and Tylee's remains on Daybell's property, covered the multiple trials and interviewed Vallow Daybell herself.

Now, Eaton is weaving the threads together in a podcast that takes the story beyond the headlines and unanswered questions. The podcast follows the case from the moment authorities announced the children were missing, while also exploring the backgrounds of both Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell.

"We kind of take it from there, but we also go back to Lori Vallow's childhood, to Chad Daybell's childhood," Eaton said. "How did Lori go from this beautiful, wonderful mother who everybody loved to convicted killer? How did Chad Daybell go from (a) humble guy in Springville, Utah to author to convicted killer on death row? That's kind of what we're exploring."

The series features interviews from people who have never spoken publicly before, including family members and investigators connected to the case.

One interview comes from an Idaho Falls police captain who escorted Vallow Daybell from Hawaii back to Idaho after her 2020 arrest.

"She said, 'I've interviewed killers for years. I've never interviewed somebody like Lori Vallow. I've never met someone like her,'" Eaton said.

Eaton said the officer described how Vallow Daybell spent the flight talking, joking and sharing details about her life.

"This officer could not leave her side," Eaton said. "She went into the restroom in the plane. The officer had to be in that restroom with her … By the end, before they got off the plane in Rexburg, Lori said, 'Can I have my lipstick?' She knew that the camera was out there."

Deception as a recurring theme inspired the podcast's name, including a phone conversation between Vallow Daybell and her sister, Summer Shiflet, shortly after investigators discovered the children's remains buried in Daybell's backyard.

"One of the things she said on that call is, 'Lori, you have been deceived.'" Eaton said.

In the podcast, Eaton further examines broader questions about belief, influence and religious extremism.

"This is a story of faith and spiritual manipulation, family loyalty and its limits and the devastating consequences of belief pushed to extremes," the podcast description states.

"How many people are deceived by beliefs that they are firmly holding onto that aren't necessarily right?" Eaton said. "Throughout the podcast, we explore how does somebody go from mainstream to extreme?"

The case shook communities in Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Hawaii where many of those involved lived or had family ties.

Eaton said the podcast is designed for both longtime followers of the case and listeners who may be new to it. It is expected to run as many as 12 episodes.

"We could have done 10 episodes on just Lori or just Alex or just Chad," he said. "But we also wanted to focus on the victims and the people whose lives were forever changed."

The first episodes are available now wherever podcasts are offered.