See who won at the Emmy Awards

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The 78th Emmy Awards are underway.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay is acting as host for the night.

Going into the evening, HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" had the most nominations with 25, followed by the network's popular comedy "Hacks," which set a record for comedies with 24.

A list of nominees in major categories follows below, with the winners indicated in bold.

Outstanding drama series

"The Diplomat"

"The Gilded Age"

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Pluribus"

"Slow Horses"

"Your Friends & Neighbors"

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Margo's Got Money Troubles"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"Widow's Bay"

Outstanding limited series

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast In Me"

"Beef"

"DTF St. Louis"

"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – "Paradise"

Gary Oldman – "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo – "Task"

Rufus Sewell – "The Diplomat"

Noah Wyle – "The Pitt"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon – "The Gilded Age"

Chase Infiniti – "The Testaments"

Keri Russell – "The Diplomat"

Rhea Seehorn – "Pluribus"

Zendaya – "Euphoria"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – "Wonder Man"

Steve Carell – "Rooster"

Matthew Rhys – "Widow's Bay"

Jason Segel – "Shrinking"

Martin Short – "Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri – "The Bear"

Elle Fanning – "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

Lisa Kudrow – "The Comeback"

Jean Smart – "Hacks" *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball – "The Pitt"

Billy Crudup – "The Morning Show"

Shawn Hatosy – "The Pitt"

Gerran Howell – "The Pitt"

Jack Lowden – "Slow Horses"

Tom Pelphrey – "Task"

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – "Pluribus"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden – "The Pitt"

Fiona Dourif – "The Pitt"

Allison Janney – "The Diplomat"

Katherine LaNasa – "The Pitt"

Sepideh Moafi – "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson – "Paradise"

Karolina Wydra – "Pluribus"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo – "The Four Seasons"

Paul W. Downs – "Hacks"

Harrison Ford – "Shrinking"

Nick Offerman – "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

Stephen Root – "Widow's Bay"

Michael Urie – "Shrinking"

Tyler James Williams – "Abbott Elementary"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey – "Widow's Bay"

Hannah Einbinder – "Hacks"

Janelle James – "Abbott Elementary"

Kate O'Flynn – "Widow's Bay" *WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer – "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

Megan Stalter – "Hacks"

Jessica Williams – "Shrinking"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Riz Ahmed – "Bait"

Jason Bateman – "Black Rabbit"

Charlie Hunnam – "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Oscar Isaac – "Beef"

Matthew Rhys – "The Beast In Me"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes – "The Beast In Me"

Sally Field – "Remarkably Bright Creatures"

Carey Mulligan – "Beef"

Sarah Pidgeon – "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette"

Sarah Snook – "All Her Fault"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jason Bateman – "DTF St. Louis"

Richard Gadd – "Half Man"

David Harbour – "DTF St. Louis"

Richard Jenkins – "DTF St. Louis"

Charles Melton – "Beef"

Nick Offerman – "Death By Lightning"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Linda Cardellini – "DTF St. Louis"

Dakota Fanning – "All Her Fault"

Laurie Metcalf – "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Joy Sunday – "DTF St. Louis"

Youn Yuh-jung – "Beef"

Constance Zimmer – "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

Outstanding reality/competition series

"Dancing with the Stars"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Outstanding variety series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello– "Hacks"

Mary Lou Belli – "The Ms. Pat Show"

Andrew DeYoung – "The Chair Company"

Randall Einhorn– "Abbot Elementary"

Hiro Murai – "Widow's Bay"

Christopher Storer – "The Bear"

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Hanelle M. Culpepper – "Paradise"

Vince Gilligan – "Pluribus"

Saul Metzstein – "Slow Horses"

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – "The Gilded Age"

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – "Task"

Noah Wyle – "The Pitt"

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

"Abbot Elementary"

"The Chair Company"

"The Comeback"

"Hacks"

"Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat"

"Widow's Bay"

Outstanding writing for a drama series