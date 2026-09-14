Impaired driver accused of driving wrong-way on 2 Salt Lake streets

SALT LAKE CITY — An Eagle Mountain man with a history of driving while impaired was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving the wrong way with a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

Sione Popi Aholelei, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of DUI, driving the wrong way, and being an alcohol-restricted driver.

Early Sunday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper at the intersection of 400 West and 500 South spotted a vehicle "speeding (the) wrong way on 500 South. The vehicle nearly hit a Salt Lake officer who had turned on his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle," a police booking affidavit states.

After traveling on 300 West, the vehicle "turned (the) wrong way on 600 South," according to the affidavit. "The vehicle then skid to a stop on the sidewalk approximately 50 yards from the intersection."

When speaking to the driver, Aholelei, police immediately noted "the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle" as well as Aholelei having bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

"Outside the vehicle he admitted to driving the wrong way and having multiple drinks at (a) night club," the affidavit states.

Aholelei "blew a 0.190%" when his blood-alcohol level was tested, or more than three times the legal limit, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Aholelei pleaded guilty to impaired driving a little over a year ago in Utah County and was placed on one-year probation.