2 Davis Technical College instructors accused of sexually abusing same teen student

KAYSVILLE — Two employees of Davis Technical College have been arrested for alleged sexual offenses against the same teen student.

Mason H. Geilman, 34, of North Ogden, was booked into the Davis County Jail and charged on Friday in 2nd District Court with two counts of rape, two counts of object rape, and three counts of forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies; 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor, second-degree felonies; and threatening or intimidating the subject of a child abuse report, a class B misdemeanor.

Jesse Allen Bloom, 38, of Farmington, was also arrested and charged Friday in 2nd District Court with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; and enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

"Mason and Jesse were both employed by Davis Tech at the time that these offenses occurred," according to a statement from Kaysville police. "Davis Technical College is fully cooperating with the Kaysville Police Department. This incident remains under investigation."

Both men are instructors in the welding program at Davis Technical College, according to charging documents.

When interviewed by police, the girl told investigators that in July, Bloom picked her up from the Salt Lake City International Airport after she returned home from a trip.

"During this ride home, (she) disclosed that she was pressured by Jesse" to perform a sex act, a police booking affidavit states. She further explained that "she felt pressured" into doing the act "so that she could go home."

Police also found text messages from Bloom to the girl that were sexual, the affidavit states.

Bloom told Geilman what had happened, according to the charges, and Geilman contacted the teen girl and told her that he "was going to need to report it." However, prosecutors say Geilman not only "did not subsequently make a report regarding what he had learned," but "shortly after ... engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim" himself, charging documents state.

The alleged relationship was discovered after "another student had informed officers that (the girl) told them she had been having sex with an instructor," a police booking affidavit states. Police went to the school on Aug. 18.

Investigators searched Geilman's phone and found sexually suggestive messages between him and the girl and child sex abuse material. Police also learned the two had sexual interactions in a church parking lot and at Geilman's home, the affidavit states.

After Geilman's phone was seized by police, "he used a coworker's phone to call (the girl). During this phone call, Mason informed (her) that he was under investigation and that she should delete all the evidence of him off of her phone," according to the affidavit.