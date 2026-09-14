2 arrested, including wanted fugitive, and accused of fighting with police

TAYLORSVILLE — A parole fugitive was arrested early Monday and accused of fighting with police in an attempt to get away, and a woman he was with was also arrested for allegedly trying to interfere.

Jaycie Nichole Reed, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of obstruction of justice.

Early Monday, Tayorsville police pulled over a vehicle near 4500 S. Redwood Road.

"The driver of the vehicle was cooperative. The front-seat passenger was subsequently identified as Marco Dunigan, who had an active third-degree felony Board of Pardons warrant for his arrest," a police booking affidavit states.

After he stepped out of the vehicle, Dunigan ran at an officer in an apparent attempt to get past him, according to the affidavit.

"The initial officer grabbed Mr. Dunigan, who immediately began fighting and resisting. I intervened to assist and grabbed Mr. Dunigan, who actively continued to fight law enforcement in an attempt to flee," police wrote in the affidavit.

The two officers and Dunigan ended up on the ground fighting. While on the ground, police say Dunigan attempted to grab one of the officers' guns, according to the affidavit.

"Due to the high-level threat and continuous active aggression," a Taser was used on Dunigan "numerous times," the affidavit states. "Following an extended physical struggle, Mr. Dunigan was successfully placed in handcuffs and taken into custody."

During the fight between Dunigan and police, Reed "exited the vehicle and interfered with our attempts to secure the arrest. Both officers ordered Jaycie to return to the vehicle. She refused commands, continuously yelled at officers, closed the distance, and approached directly next to the physical struggle," police wrote in their affidavit.

Police say Reed continued to interfere even when an officer threatened to deploy a Taser on her. She was arrested after backup officers arrived.