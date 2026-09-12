Ford to recall about 223,500 US vehicles over fuel tank issues

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 12, 2026 at 1:34 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 12, 2026 at 1:20 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: The blue Ford oval logo is displayed on the new Ford World Headquarters during its opening celebration in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. November 16, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: The blue Ford oval logo is displayed on the new Ford World Headquarters during its opening celebration in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. November 16, 2025. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo)

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Sept 12 — Ford is recalling 223,472 ​vehicles in the U.S. due to leaky ‌and improperly secured fuel tanks that ⁠may detach ​from the ⁠vehicle while driving, the U.S. ‌National Highway ‌Traffic Safety Administration said on ⁠Saturday.

Here ⁠are some more details from the NHTSA advisory:

• A detached tank can create a road hazard, increasing ‌the risk ​of a crash, while a fuel leak can cause an engine stall or increase the risk of a fire.

• Certain 2023-2027 ​F-150 vehicles will ‌be recalled ‌due ⁠to this concern.

• Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel tank straps, as ‌necessary, free of ​charge.

(Reporting by ‌Rhea Rose ⁠Abraham ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim ​Coghill)

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