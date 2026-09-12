Ford to recall about 223,500 US vehicles over fuel tank issues

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Sept 12 — Ford is recalling 223,472 vehicles in the U.S. due to leaky and improperly secured fuel tanks that may detach from the vehicle while driving, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.
Here are some more details from the NHTSA advisory:
• A detached tank can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash, while a fuel leak can cause an engine stall or increase the risk of a fire.
• Certain 2023-2027 F-150 vehicles will be recalled due to this concern.
• Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel tank straps, as necessary, free of charge.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)