JPMorgan cut off Situational Awareness lending after AI losses, source says

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 11, 2026 at 3:22 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 11, 2026 at 3:05 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase logo appears in this illustration created on December 1, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase logo appears in this illustration created on December 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 11 — JPMorgan Chase cut off its ​lending activity for Leopold Aschenbrenner's hedge fund Situational Awareness after ‌large losses tied to his AI bets, ⁠a source ​familiar with the ⁠matter told Reuters on Friday.

The ‌AI-focused hedge ‌fund was forced to sell most ⁠of its ⁠public equities portfolio to Citadel after a broad selloff in global chip stocks roiled its leveraged bets.

JPMorgan, one of the fund's ‌top lenders, notified ​Situational that it would end its lending relationship after the losses, the source said.

Other Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America, remain ​active brokers to the company.

JPMorgan, ‌Situational Awareness, ‌Goldman, ⁠Citi and BofA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Financial Times first reported ‌the news.

(Reporting by ​Anirban Sen in ‌New York and ⁠Utkarsh ​Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh ​Kuber)

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