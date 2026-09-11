Roblox expands tools to help creators build, distribute games

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Sept 11 — Roblox plans to let creators distribute their games as ​standalone apps across mobile, PC and consoles, the company said at its developers conference on ‌Friday, as it seeks to make games easier to access beyond the ⁠Roblox app.

The gaming platform ​will provide the underlying ⁠technology and services for the standalone apps. By ‌the end of the ‌year, players will also be able to join ⁠games in Chrome from ⁠a game's Experience Details page without downloading an app, with additional browsers to follow.

Roblox will also allow creators to combine online and offline modes in one game, enabling single-player campaigns and play without ‌a network connection.

The company is also ​expanding its AI tools for game creation, including Build, Scene Generator and new non-player character features.

Roblox introduced Build in July, allowing users to create, test and publish a playable game from a text prompt within its app. The company said users ​have published about 9,000 games with Build, and 71% ‌of those who ‌created ⁠a game with the tool had not previously used Roblox Studio.

Scene Generator, due later this year, will let creators use a text prompt and reference image to ‌create a functional game ​layout. Roblox also plans to ‌add non-player characters ⁠that can ​playtest games.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)