Apollo Global in talks to acquire J&J's orthopedics unit, Bloomberg News reports

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 11, 2026 at 4:54 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 11, 2026 at 4:47 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo, Japan October 20, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo, Japan October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Miho Uranaka/File Photo)

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Sept 11 — Apollo Global Management is in ​talks to acquire Johnson & Johnson's orthopedics unit in a deal ‌that could value it at close to $20 ⁠billion, Bloomberg News ​reported on Friday, ⁠citing sources.

Several private equity ‌firms are interested ‌to potentially buy out the ⁠unit, Bloomberg News ⁠said, adding that an agreement could be reached within weeks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apollo Global Management and Johnson & ‌Johnson did not ​immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

J&J last year said it had planned to separate its orthopedics unit, known as DePuy Synthes, into a standalone company within ​18 to 24 months, ‌as it ‌sharpens ⁠focus on higher-growth healthcare segments.

J&J's orthopedics unit makes hip, knee and shoulder implants, surgical instruments and other ‌products and generated $9.3 ​billion in sales ‌in 2025.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh ​Kuber)

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