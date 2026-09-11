Apollo Global in talks to acquire J&J's orthopedics unit, Bloomberg News reports

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Sept 11 — Apollo Global Management is in talks to acquire Johnson & Johnson's orthopedics unit in a deal that could value it at close to $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.
Several private equity firms are interested to potentially buy out the unit, Bloomberg News said, adding that an agreement could be reached within weeks.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apollo Global Management and Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
J&J last year said it had planned to separate its orthopedics unit, known as DePuy Synthes, into a standalone company within 18 to 24 months, as it sharpens focus on higher-growth healthcare segments.
J&J's orthopedics unit makes hip, knee and shoulder implants, surgical instruments and other products and generated $9.3 billion in sales in 2025.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)