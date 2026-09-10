Nate Black, Granger High School

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

"Nate Black teaches Latinos in Action (LIA), a service learning/planning for success class, at Granger High School, and if you were to walk through the Commons Area any day after school, you'd see him supervising Folklorico (Latino Dance Team) until 5:00 pm. Mr. Black is so committed to his students and creating a place where they feel they belong and can thrive, that he supervises activities like Folklorico, service activities, fieldtrips, etc., before and after school without any compensation (other than his students' successes and smiles). Mr. Black believes that all students deserve to feel accepted and respected and plans his class, and his time, to help achieve this.

Mr. Black's dedication to creating an inclusive class/environment is further evidenced by his classroom. He proudly displays student work, cultural decor, etc. His classroom is truly inviting and is set up in a way that encourages collaboration and teamwork among everybody.

Mr. Black doesn't just teach service learning – he lives it. He spent a month this summer volunteering at an animal rescue in Mexico. He also volunteers at local animal shelters, alongside his students, during the school year.

I think that it's so great that Mr. Black willingly donates his time to helping his students to be successful, giving back to the community, volunteering for the underdog, etc. His students truly get to see that he not only teaches service and success, but lives his life by the same principles."

-Mary Winters

About Teacher Features on KSL NewsRadio

Teachers are the backbone of our community, and at KSL NewsRadio, we want to highlight the hard work they put in to help their students. Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond? Nominate them today by letting us know how incredible they are, attach their photo, and they'll have the chance to win a huge prize totaling over $1,000! Teacher Feature prizes are generously sponsored by the folks at Cyprus Credit Union, who are dedicated to honoring Utah teachers and uplifting the incredible ways that educators go above and beyond every day.