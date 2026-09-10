Supreme Court blocks Republican-drawn congressional map in Missouri

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court blocked Missouri on Thursday from using a redrawn congressional map that favors Republicans in November's midterm elections, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump and the party's odds of maintaining its slim majority in the House of Representatives.
The court granted an emergency request by the map's challengers to suspend a federal judge's decision that allowed only reconfigured boundaries to be used in the Nov. 3 elections.
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