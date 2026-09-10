Supreme Court blocks Republican-drawn congressional map in Missouri

WASHINGTON — ​The Supreme Court blocked Missouri ‌on Thursday from using ⁠a ​redrawn congressional ⁠map that ‌favors Republicans ‌in November's midterm elections, ⁠dealing ⁠a setback to President Donald Trump and the party's odds of ‌maintaining its ​slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The court granted an emergency request by the map's ​challengers ‌to ‌suspend a ⁠federal judge's decision that allowed only reconfigured boundaries ‌to be used ​in ‌the ⁠Nov. ​3 elections.

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