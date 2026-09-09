Republicans tie midterm hopes to Trump at Dallas convention despite political risks

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DALLAS — Republicans will kick off their first-ever midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday, betting President Donald Trump can energize core supporters and help the party hold onto its congressional majorities ​despite polls showing he is broadly unpopular.

The two-day gathering of Republican leaders and activists will underscore the extent to which Republicans are tethering their fortunes to Trump and serve as a showcase for a midterm strategy ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

The event is so centered on the president that Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters has informally ‌dubbed it "Trumpapalooza," a nod to the popular Lollapalooza music festival.

Many Republicans in competitive House and Senate races are skipping the convention, however, underscoring concerns within the party that Trump's appeal to loyal supporters may not be enough to overcome broader voter dissatisfaction ⁠over inflation and the war on Iran.

The stakes are high. With the elections less than two ​months away, Republicans face the prospect of losing control of at least one chamber of ⁠Congress, with public polling showing Democrats more motivated to vote.

"A lot of people are feeding into the narrative that things are worse off than they ever have been," Sergio Arellano, chair of the Republican ‌Party of Arizona, said in an interview. "It's important ‌that we reconnect, refresh and reenergize."

With no official party business on the agenda, the gathering is shaping up to resemble a Trump campaign rally more than ⁠a traditional party convention, which is held every four years in the run-up to a presidential election.

Trump will deliver the ⁠keynote address on Wednesday night and take the stage again after Vice President JD Vance on Thursday to close out the event.

RNC spokesman Rick Gorka said the party expects to fill the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center with officials, donors, activists and members of the public, after opening the gathering to the public through a free ticket lottery. Organizers took the unusual step as some party insiders privately worried attendance could fall short of expectations.

The RNC schedule of speakers shows that at least 16 candidates in competitive House and Senate races will be speaking. Those staying away include Rep. Tom Barrett of Michigan and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said some candidates may fear ‌the convention will "be more a celebration of Trump" than an effort to boost Republican House and Senate candidates.

"Trump has always cared more about ​brand Trump than about the Republican Party," Wilson said. "I think that's why there's some wariness from their standpoint about being a visible presence at this event."

That critique echoes a broader complaint from Trump's opponents, who say he has spent much of the summer burnishing his legacy through construction projects in Washington, rather than addressing Americans' concerns about rising living costs.

A chance to rally the base

The convention will face stiff competition for viewers with the start of the NFL season, with opening night coinciding with a Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks and Thursday's program overlapping with a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Still, after months of negative headlines over the Iran war and inflation, many Republicans see the gathering as their best chance to promote candidates, draw contrasts with Democrats on affordability, immigration and healthcare, and energize a Republican electorate expressing less enthusiasm about ​voting than Democrats, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Trump cabinet members who will address the gathering include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose comments are likely to be closely watched amid concerns about the growing U.S. debt and high cost of living.

One notable ‌absence from the ‌published list of speakers is Senate Majority ⁠Leader John Thune, who has publicly clashed with Trump over the Senate's failure to advance the SAVE America Act, a voting restrictions bill championed by the president. Thune will be at the convention, however, and will meet with donors and candidates, a person familiar with the matter said.

According to the program outline, speakers will cast Democrats as too far left while touting Trump's domestic record, including the administration's efforts to restrict immigration and lower drug prices and a 2025 tax-and-spending package that eliminated taxes on tips and Social Security benefits.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is dispatching four Democratic lawmakers to Dallas as ‌part of the party's counterprogramming effort. "Americans are drowning in the ​failed Republican economy," Jeffries said in a statement. "Rather than taking a single step to lower costs, MAGA extremists are ‌partying with their super-rich donors in Dallas."

By holding ⁠the event in Texas, Republicans are drawing ​attention to one of the midterms' highest-profile races: the Senate contest between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.

Contributing: David Morgan