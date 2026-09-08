Provo amends outdoor lighting code for dark sky requirements

PROVO — Utah is home to many dark sky areas that have implemented laws to preserve night sky views, and a city in Utah County is taking its first step to follow suit.

The Provo City Council unanimously approved an ordinance requiring new developments to use dark-sky compliant lighting standards to help reduce light pollution. The updated standards, approved the last week of August, will not be implemented retroactively, but will apply to new outdoor lighting installations, major remodels and full fixture replacements.

The ordinance updates the city's outdoor light code using principles from the Illuminating Engineering Society and DarkSky International.

The new standards require lighting fixtures to use lamps with a color temperature of 3,000 Kelvin or lower; outdoor fixtures to be fully shielded so light is directed downward; and brightness standards for electronic displays to be capped during the day and even stricter levels at night. Exemptions will be maintained for holiday lighting, airport operations, construction lighting, temporary event light and outdoor sports lighting.

Britton Johnson, a policy intern for the city, presented on the proposal at the council meeting and said the new standards will help reduce atmospheric light pollution.

The ordinance's approval formalizes lighting practices the city has already started implementing, according to Patricio Hernandez, the director of energy services for Provo Power.

"Provo Power has already been installing dark sky-compliant fixtures as part of our streetlight upgrade efforts over the last few years. We've seen that properly directed lighting can improve visibility while reducing glare and light pollution. These new standards align future development with practices the city has already begun adopting," Hernandez said.

Existing residential outdoor lighting fixtures are exempt from the new requirements, and residents can continue replacing bulbs in existing fixtures. If a fixture is fully replaced, however, as part of a new development, remodeling or replacement project, then the new standards will apply.

The City Council said it will revisit the standards to include guidelines for holidays and festivities that include lighting. Council members emphasized that the new lighting ordinance provides quality-of-life benefits, maintains safety and neighborhood livability, while also reducing unnecessary light.

"I think that's what we're also trying to do here is just trying to collectively say that this is better for the quality of life of Provo to see the majesty of the night sky," said Councilman Jeffrey Whitlock. "Provo is blessed by nature and I think the more things we can do to show that we cherish that I think the better."

Councilwoman Rachel Whipple explained the standards will guide future projects by outside entities as well, such as the Utah Department of Transportation, to ensure installations are consistent in quality and neighborhood impacts across the whole city.