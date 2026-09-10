Roy man faces multiple charges for alleged sexual activity with three girls

OGDEN — A Roy man faces numerous sodomy, rape and aggravated sexual abuse charges for allegedly providing three 13-year-old girls with drugs, nicotine and alcohol in exchange for sexual activity with them.

The Weber County Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed 18 charges in all against David Isai Soriano, 23, stemming from his alleged sexual activity with the girls and for allegedly providing them with the varied substances. The offenses allegedly occurred in Riverdale last July and August.

Soriano faces four counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies, for allegedly having sex with the girls or engaging in other sexual activity with them. He also faces two counts of enticing a minor, a count of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, second-degree felonies.

Finally, he faces two counts of knowingly furnishing alcoholic products to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Riverdale police learned of the alleged offenses in August.

"During the investigation it was found that three juveniles had been meeting with an adult male. The three juveniles reported trading sexual acts with an adult male. In exchange the male would provide the juveniles with THC products, nicotine and alcohol," read charging papers in the case. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in marijuana.

One girl "reported that on one occasion she met with the male in a church parking lot in Riverdale. The male provided (the girl) with vapes and THC pens," and, in exchange, the girl engaged in sexual activity with Soriano. Similarly, the other girls reported engaging in sexual activity with the man variously for THC, alcohol and vaping products.

Soriano admitted to the activity, according to charging papers. He was being held without bail in the Weber County Jail as of Wednesday.