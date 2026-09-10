Millcreek man arrested after shooting multiple rounds at police

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MILLCREEK — A man believed to have been suicidal was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly firing off multiple rounds from a rifle, including some shots in the direction of police officers.

No one was injured, but at least one officer reported being hit by debris, according to a police booking affidavit.

Kye Richard Funk, 37, was arrested for investigation of four counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.

"Kye utilized a dangerous weapon to shoot towards four officers, creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to them. Kye shot the rifle 19 times in the direction of the officers on scene, causing a defect to a residence across the street. Several rounds also impacted nearby garbage cans," the affidavit states.

Unified police were originally called to a Millcreek residence on Lambourne Avenue, near 2000 East and 3100 South, about 8 p.m. on a report of a man who was "intoxicated and armed with a rifle," the affidavit states.

When officers arrived, they learned that Funk had gone into his backyard. While talking to Funk's mother, police heard gunshots.

"The shots were being fired towards them, and (one officer) observed the muzzle flash from the rifle in the backyard. (The officer) was hit in the face with debris from the fence as Kye was shooting through it towards them. Three other officers were standing near (the officer) in the direction the shots were being fired," according to the affidavit.

Funk then ran from the residence as a SWAT team was asked to respond to this scene and a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents within a three-mile radius telling them to shelter in place, Unified police stated.

Before SWAT team members fully mobilized, however, an officer spotted Funk near 3000 South and 1850 East.

"Kye was still carrying the rifle that had a magazine inserted and one round chambered," the affidavit states.

Funk obeyed the officer's commands to stop and drop the rifle. He was taken into custody without further incident. No officers fired a shot. In addition to the rifle, police found a handgun in Funk's backyard.

When questioned, Funk told investigators "he has been suicidal and he wanted officers to kill him" and that his suicidal thoughts "have become worse since he has been investigated by Homeland Security Investigations recently for felony offenses," according to the affidavit.

Unified police referred questions regarding the alleged HSI investigation to Homeland Security.

"Kye said he fired several shots in the direction of officers in an attempt to get them to shoot and kill him for it. Kye said he did not intend to harm anyone, but he wanted to die," the affidavit states.