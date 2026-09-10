Millcreek man arrested after shooting multiple rounds at police

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- A Millcreek man allegedly fired 19 shots at officers, hitting one with debris.
- Kye Richard Funk, 37, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault.
- Funk, suicidal and armed, claims he sought death by police because of a Homeland Security probe.
MILLCREEK — A man believed to have been suicidal was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly firing off multiple rounds from a rifle, including some shots in the direction of police officers.
No one was injured, but at least one officer reported being hit by debris, according to a police booking affidavit.
Kye Richard Funk, 37, was arrested for investigation of four counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.
"Kye utilized a dangerous weapon to shoot towards four officers, creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to them. Kye shot the rifle 19 times in the direction of the officers on scene, causing a defect to a residence across the street. Several rounds also impacted nearby garbage cans," the affidavit states.
Unified police were originally called to a Millcreek residence on Lambourne Avenue, near 2000 East and 3100 South, about 8 p.m. on a report of a man who was "intoxicated and armed with a rifle," the affidavit states.
When officers arrived, they learned that Funk had gone into his backyard. While talking to Funk's mother, police heard gunshots.
"The shots were being fired towards them, and (one officer) observed the muzzle flash from the rifle in the backyard. (The officer) was hit in the face with debris from the fence as Kye was shooting through it towards them. Three other officers were standing near (the officer) in the direction the shots were being fired," according to the affidavit.
Funk then ran from the residence as a SWAT team was asked to respond to this scene and a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents within a three-mile radius telling them to shelter in place, Unified police stated.
Before SWAT team members fully mobilized, however, an officer spotted Funk near 3000 South and 1850 East.
"Kye was still carrying the rifle that had a magazine inserted and one round chambered," the affidavit states.
Funk obeyed the officer's commands to stop and drop the rifle. He was taken into custody without further incident. No officers fired a shot. In addition to the rifle, police found a handgun in Funk's backyard.
When questioned, Funk told investigators "he has been suicidal and he wanted officers to kill him" and that his suicidal thoughts "have become worse since he has been investigated by Homeland Security Investigations recently for felony offenses," according to the affidavit.
Unified police referred questions regarding the alleged HSI investigation to Homeland Security.
"Kye said he fired several shots in the direction of officers in an attempt to get them to shoot and kill him for it. Kye said he did not intend to harm anyone, but he wanted to die," the affidavit states.
Suicide prevention resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Crisis hotlines
- Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
- SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
- 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
- Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386
Online resources
- NAMI Utah: namiut.org
- SafeUT: safeut.org
- SafeUTFrontline: SafeUT Frontline.org
- SafeUTNG: SafeUTNG.org
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah
- Encircle Utah.org LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center.
- Utah Pride Center.org empowers Utah's diverse LGBTQ+ community.
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health suicide prevention
- Centers for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.
Warning signs of suicide
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
What to do if you see warning signs of suicide
- Do not leave the person alone
- Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)
- Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.