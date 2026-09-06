Motorcyclist dies in crash after traffic buildup caused by Broad Fire

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 6, 2026 at 11:31 a.m.

 
After first being reported on Saturday, the Broad Fire continued to burn near South Weber on Sunday.

After first being reported on Saturday, the Broad Fire continued to burn near South Weber on Sunday. (Utah Fire Info)

Save Story

MORGAN — A motorcyclist died on Saturday near Morgan, where a fire continues to burn nearby on Sunday.

Traffic backed up due to the Broad Fire burning at the mouth of Weber Canyon led to the crash, according to Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Kate Van Roosendaal.

An SUV stopped in the traffic was hit by a truck, which pushed the SUV into a motorcycle and then into another car, Roosendaal said.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, according to Roosendaal.

The Broad Fire started on Saturday in Weber Canyon, close to South Weber. Now at 125 acres, the Utah Fire Info said in an update on Facebook that the fire was 0% contained and is expected to burn for a few more days.

Utah Fire Info advised drivers to stay alert while driving near the fire as Labor Day weekend traffic continues. On Interstate 84, one lane was open heading west and both lanes were open heading east on Sunday.

"Please no stopping, slowing, or pulling over," Utah Fire Info said. "There is a lot of fire traffic and crews in the area. Drive slowly and defensively, paying close attention to your surroundings. We anticipate heavy holiday traffic and want to avoid any car accidents."

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Utah wildfiresUtahDavis CountyWeber CountyPolice & CourtsNorthern Utah
Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  