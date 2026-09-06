Motorcyclist dies in crash after traffic buildup caused by Broad Fire

MORGAN — A motorcyclist died on Saturday near Morgan, where a fire continues to burn nearby on Sunday.

Traffic backed up due to the Broad Fire burning at the mouth of Weber Canyon led to the crash, according to Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Kate Van Roosendaal.

An SUV stopped in the traffic was hit by a truck, which pushed the SUV into a motorcycle and then into another car, Roosendaal said.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, according to Roosendaal.

The Broad Fire started on Saturday in Weber Canyon, close to South Weber. Now at 125 acres, the Utah Fire Info said in an update on Facebook that the fire was 0% contained and is expected to burn for a few more days.

Utah Fire Info advised drivers to stay alert while driving near the fire as Labor Day weekend traffic continues. On Interstate 84, one lane was open heading west and both lanes were open heading east on Sunday.

"Please no stopping, slowing, or pulling over," Utah Fire Info said. "There is a lot of fire traffic and crews in the area. Drive slowly and defensively, paying close attention to your surroundings. We anticipate heavy holiday traffic and want to avoid any car accidents."

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