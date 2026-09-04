Trump grants clemency to 30 people, White House pardon czar says

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump granted clemency ​this week to 30 people, including Emory Jones, a longtime associate of rap ‌mogul Jay-Z, White House "pardon czar" Alice Marie Johnson posted on ⁠Friday.

Jones served ​nearly 16 years in ⁠federal prison on drug charges, Johnson ‌wrote in a ‌social media post announcing the clemency ⁠actions.

The president took ⁠the action on Thursday, according to Johnson, the White House official responsible for organizing clemency efforts.

Jones was released in 2010 after Jay-Z wrote a letter to a ‌judge on his behalf, ​seeking a sentence reduction.

Jones has worked as an executive at Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company and co-founded the Paper Planes clothing brand.

The New York Times reported that other clemency recipients include a ​former Philadelphia union boss convicted of ‌bribery and an ‌ex-Navy ⁠sailor imprisoned for firearms offenses.

Trump has granted pardons of criminal convictions and commutations shortening sentences for more than 1,700 people since ‌his second White House ​term began in ‌January 2025.