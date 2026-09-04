Trump grants clemency to 30 people, White House pardon czar says

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 9:05 p.m.

 
President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he boards Air Force One, en route to Bedminster, New Jersey, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Friday. Trump granted clemency ​this week to 30 people.

President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he boards Air Force One, en route to Bedminster, New Jersey, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Friday. Trump granted clemency ​this week to 30 people. (Eric Lee, Reuters )

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump granted clemency ​this week to 30 people, including Emory Jones, a longtime associate of rap ‌mogul Jay-Z, White House "pardon czar" Alice Marie Johnson posted on ⁠Friday.

Jones served ​nearly 16 years in ⁠federal prison on drug charges, Johnson ‌wrote in a ‌social media post announcing the clemency ⁠actions.

The president took ⁠the action on Thursday, according to Johnson, the White House official responsible for organizing clemency efforts.

Jones was released in 2010 after Jay-Z wrote a letter to a ‌judge on his behalf, ​seeking a sentence reduction.

Jones has worked as an executive at Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company and co-founded the Paper Planes clothing brand.

The New York Times reported that other clemency recipients include a ​former Philadelphia union boss convicted of ‌bribery and an ‌ex-Navy ⁠sailor imprisoned for firearms offenses.

Trump has granted pardons of criminal convictions and commutations shortening sentences for more than 1,700 people since ‌his second White House ​term began in ‌January 2025.

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