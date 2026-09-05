Spanish Fork woman to serve year in prison for cyberstalking, harassing 2 victims

SALT LAKE CITY — A Spanish Fork woman was handed a year in federal prison for cyberstalking two men she met on online dating platforms.

Kailin Wang, 43, was indicted in May 2024 in federal court on two counts of interstate cyberstalking and two counts of false statements or representations.

In September 2025, she pleaded guilty to the two counts of cyberstalking. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to 12 months in prison followed by three years on probation, which includes special conditions to protect the victims and their families, court records show.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah said Wang harassed and disparaged the victims both publicly and privately by tagging their friends, family and employers.

Wang initially connected with the victims, who both resided in California, on dating sites in 2017 and 2018 before becoming "obsessed" with each of them, prosecutors said.

"Wang began a campaign of harassment targeting victim 1, as well as his family. Wang used email accounts, social media accounts, and phone numbers to send numerous messages, texts, and other communications to and about victim 1 and their family. Wang also made numerous false and defamatory postings on the internet about victim 1 and their family," her indictment says.

Wang shares a minor child with victim 1, and he has full custody of said child, court records state.

Wang conducted a similar pattern of harassment for the second victim, and additionally threatened to kill or destroy him, the charges said.

Federal prosecutors said efforts by both victims to report the behavior to law enforcement "did not deter the stalking behavior but rather, escalated it. The defendant attempted to use courts and law enforcement to further harass the victims, making false allegations of criminal conduct by the victims in an effort to obtain court orders, law enforcement intervention and criminal charges against the victims."

Wang falsely reported the victims to the federal Internet Crimes Complaint Center, claiming she was the victim of stalking and harassment, the charges said. Prosecutors said she filed the complaints to harass and intimidate the victims.

In her plea agreement, Wang said her actions caused the victims, their friends and their families "substantial emotional distress."

In addition to the federal plea, she pleaded guilty in Utah's 3rd District Court to misdemeanors of a false written statement and forgery for using "misleading evidence" to try to obtain a protective order against one of the victims, court documents state.

Wang's crimes are not isolated incidents, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah said, adding that she has engaged in a pattern of stalking behavior prior and was even convicted in New York in 2013.

In addition to standard probation requirements, Wang will be required to notify future intimate partners of her conviction, cannot communicate or interact with the victims or their family members without permission from the probation officer, must not take actions to obtain addresses of the victims or their families, and has to abide by any protective orders or restraining orders issued by any court, according to the federal judgment.