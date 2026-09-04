Man accused of Salt Lake TRAX stabbing is arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested the man investigators believe stabbed another man on a UTA Trax train earlier this week.

Samuel Mesquita, 25, was arrested Friday for investigation of aggravated assault, interruption of critical infrastructure and use of a dangerous weapon.

Wednesday about 8:30 a.m., Mesquita — described by other passengers as being agitated — got on a northbound Blue Line train.

"He was having some sort of mental break," Utah Transit Authority spokesman Gavin Gustafson said Wednesday.

When another passenger confronted him, Gustafson said that passenger was stabbed twice.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Mesquita was originally detained and questioned but not arrested right away, as police said the investigation was ongoing.

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