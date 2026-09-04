Man accused of Salt Lake TRAX stabbing is arrested

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 4:21 p.m.

 
A day after UTA said the investigation into a stabbing on a TRAX train on Wednesday was on-going, the alleged attacker was taken into custody.

A day after UTA said the investigation into a stabbing on a TRAX train on Wednesday was on-going, the alleged attacker was taken into custody. (mehaniq41, Adobe Stock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested the man investigators believe stabbed another man on a UTA Trax train earlier this week.

Samuel Mesquita, 25, was arrested Friday for investigation of aggravated assault, interruption of critical infrastructure and use of a dangerous weapon.

Wednesday about 8:30 a.m., Mesquita — described by other passengers as being agitated — got on a northbound Blue Line train.

"He was having some sort of mental break," Utah Transit Authority spokesman Gavin Gustafson said Wednesday.

When another passenger confronted him, Gustafson said that passenger was stabbed twice.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Mesquita was originally detained and questioned but not arrested right away, as police said the investigation was ongoing.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.

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