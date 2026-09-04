Park City dentist accused of supplying drugs to teen girl

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 7:36 a.m.

 
A Provo man has been charged in Summit County where he practices dentistry and accused of supplying drugs to a teen girl.

A Provo man has been charged in Summit County where he practices dentistry and accused of supplying drugs to a teen girl. (Iren Moroz, Adobe Stock)

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PARK CITY — A Utah County dentist who practices in Park City is accused of supplying narcotics to a teen girl.

Benjamin James Wilson, 49, of Provo, was charged Thursday in Summit County's 3rd District Court with two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old and providing alcohol to a minor, class A misdemeanors; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

In June, a 16-year-old girl says she traveled to Park City with Wilson.

"While in Park City, (he) gave (her) drugs, which she described as 'molly, weed and shrooms' as well as alcohol. (She) also disclosed that (Wilson) gave her nitrous oxide at his dental office in Park City," according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say Wilson also had the girl inappropriately touch him in exchange for more drugs, the charges state.

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Police & CourtsUtahUtah CountySummit/Wasatch County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.

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