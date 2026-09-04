Park City dentist accused of supplying drugs to teen girl

PARK CITY — A Utah County dentist who practices in Park City is accused of supplying narcotics to a teen girl.

Benjamin James Wilson, 49, of Provo, was charged Thursday in Summit County's 3rd District Court with two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old and providing alcohol to a minor, class A misdemeanors; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

In June, a 16-year-old girl says she traveled to Park City with Wilson.

"While in Park City, (he) gave (her) drugs, which she described as 'molly, weed and shrooms' as well as alcohol. (She) also disclosed that (Wilson) gave her nitrous oxide at his dental office in Park City," according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say Wilson also had the girl inappropriately touch him in exchange for more drugs, the charges state.