Teen Memoriam honors 30 teens killed in Utah crashes in 2025

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SALT LAKE CITY — Families of teens killed in crashes across Utah are sharing their stories in the Zero Fatalities Teen Memoriam, an annual publication that aims to prevent other families from experiencing the same loss.

An event last Tuesday and the related publication honor the 30 teens who died in crashes on Utah roads in 2025. According to Zero Fatalities, 43 teen drivers were involved in fatal crashes last year, which resulted in the deaths of 47 people, including 18 of those 43 teen drivers. Speeding and otherwise reckless driving are believed to be the cause of the majority of accidents involving the teens who died in crashes last year, according to the public safety program of the Utah Department of Transportation.

Love your family, hug them, hold them tight — even if you're mad — and say you love them. –Rob Wilson

Families use the medium to share photos, memories and the circumstances surrounding their loved ones' deaths to remind young drivers of the consequences of unsafe decisions behind the wheel.

"It only takes a second and that second can change a family and lives," said Jared Dixon, parent of Branson Davis, who was killed Oct. 8, 2025, in a motorcycle crash.

Tiffany Dixon said the loss of Branson remains vivid in her mind. She recalled receiving a phone call saying he was not breathing and then rushing to the scene.

"I just remember the phone calls, her saying, 'He's not breathing,'" she said. "I'll never forget screaming in the car, begging God, 'Please let him be OK.' And when we arrived, I jumped out and tried to run towards Branson, but his friend's family held me back. I fell to my knees in that moment because I knew my baby was gone."

The Teen Memoriam coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week, which focuses on driver education, driving experience and parental involvement in helping teens develop safer habits.

"A wrong-way drunk driver hit her head on doing approximately 120 miles an hour," Rob Wilson recalled about the crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter, Anneka Wilson, on Nov. 29, 2025. He also remembers the impact the teen had on people around her. "She loved life, and she lived it to the fullest. Matter of fact, I envied her a bit. That girl made me want to be a better man and a better dad."

The locations of fatal crashes involving teens in 2025 in Utah. (Photo: Zero Fatalities via UDOT)

Wilson encouraged families to cherish time with their loved ones.

"My message is: Love your family, hug them, hold them tight — even if you're mad — and say you love them."

The Teen Memoriam publication is available online at zerofatalities.org and is shared with schools and communities across Utah.

"For the past 18 years, families have courageously shared their stories about how they lost their teen on a Utah road. Their hope in sharing these stories is that others never have to feel the pain of losing a loved one in a car crash," this year's publication states. "Please learn from these stories. Talk with your loved ones, friends, classmates and students about these tragic stories and set rules for your car and whenever you ride in a car."