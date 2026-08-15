Disney reveals Marvel's new 'X-Men' cast, 'Frozen 3' at D23 fan event

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ANAHEIM, Calif. — Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed the star-studded cast of the upcoming "X-Men" film ​at Disney's D23 fan event in California.

The biennial D23 gathering is Disney's biggest showcase for upcoming films and television series, and the "X-Men" cast reveal was among the most ‌anticipated announcements of the event.

The stars of the film, which will be released in May 2028, took to the stage in ⁠Anaheim on Friday, including Sadie Sink as Jean ​Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott ⁠as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver as Nathaniel ‌Milbury, also known as Mr. ‌Sinister.

Disney also unveiled details of "Frozen 3," which picks up as Anna is getting ⁠married and arrives in cinemas in November next year. First-look ⁠footage teased a new female antagonist whose identity and voice actor remain undisclosed.

Cast members Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna, and Idina Menzel, the voice of sister Elsa, performed a new version of "Frozen Heart," while Josh Gad, who voices living snowman Olaf, debuted a new song, "Ooooh, Samantha."

Other highlights included first-look footage from "Star Wars: Starfighter," starring Ryan Gosling, who is also ‌attached to Disney's upcoming Marvel Studios project, "Ghost Rider."

Disney screened footage and ​announced an October 14 release date for "VisionQuest", a Disney+ miniseries created by Terry Matalas based on the Marvel Comics character Vision. The "WandaVision" spin-off sees Paul Bettany reprising his role alongside James Spader, who returns as Ultron.

Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter announced a summer 2028 "Incredibles 3" release, with the superhero family reuniting to face a powerful new villain.

"It's the kids turn," Docter said. "They've been sneaking out at night to protect the city."

Docter also shared details about "Coco 2," ​which takes place several years after the original 2017 animated film set in the land of the dead, with ‌protagonist Miguel now ‌a teenager.

Benjamin Bratt, ⁠who voices antagonist Ernesto de la Cruz, appeared on stage to discuss the sequel.

"Ernesto de la Cruz is out for revenge, taking Miguel back to the land of the dead," Bratt said of the film scheduled for a November 2029 release.

Docter said an animated series based on the "Kingdom Hearts" video ‌game franchise was in development, ​while the fourth installment of the Disney and Square ‌Enix game would feature a "Coco" ⁠world. Footage shown at ​the convention showed the main character from "Kingdom Hearts", Sora, exploring the animated setting.