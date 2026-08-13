One year later: Main Street businesses rebuilding after devastating downtown Salt Lake City fire

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — One year after a devastating fire destroyed five businesses on downtown Salt Lake City's Main Street, signs of recovery are emerging across the block as business owners, employees and community members continue rebuilding what was lost.

The fire, which tore through a historic section of Main Street, left business owners facing an uncertain future and more than 150 employees out of work. Today, two of the five affected businesses have reopened, while plans are moving forward for the remaining locations.

White Horse and Eva are now serving customers again. Whiskey Street is expected to reopen by the end of the year with a redesigned space that will include a rooftop bar. Meanwhile, plans are underway for a new four-story building that will be where London Belle and Los Tapatios stood.

For many in Salt Lake City, the memories of the fire remain vivid.

"I was walking somewhere else and saw the flames, and it was terrible," said customer Bill Stilling. "Especially because it destroyed all these businesses that were thriving."

The blaze reduced years of work, investment and history to rubble in a matter of hours. Even months later, the effects lingered throughout downtown.

"I had to wash my clothes three times to get the smoke out, and I was over there across the street," said Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance.

While the physical scars remain, business owners say the focus has shifted from destruction to recovery.

A look one year after a devastating fire burned down five businesses on Salt Lake City's Main Street. (Photo: Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

"I think we're always like, we're coming back bigger and better and rising from the ashes," said Matt Crandall, director of operations for White Horse and Whiskey Street.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the Salt Lake community rallied behind affected workers and businesses. Community fundraising efforts generated nearly $250,000 to help support employees who suddenly found themselves without paychecks.

"Out of the tragedy, I saw so many good stories about people," Brewer said. "I talked about the resilience of the business."

That resilience is now visible inside White Horse, where customers have returned in large numbers.

"Look, it's 3 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon, and business is good," Brewer said while visiting the restaurant.

Construction is also underway at Whiskey Street. Crandall said customers can expect the same atmosphere and service when the business returns.

"We're going to be back sooner than you expect," Crandall said. "We're going to have the same great service. It's going to be a new space."

Supporters said the recovery extends beyond the businesses themselves. The restaurants and bars have long helped define the character of Main Street and draw people downtown.

Bill Stilling is pictured on Thursday. (Photo: Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

"The thing about it is, these businesses have given Main Street so much vivacity," Stilling said.

Brewer credited both employees and owners for choosing to rebuild despite the challenges.

"They chose to come back to work here and to bring this restaurant back," Brewer said. "All hail to the resiliency of those entrepreneurs."

One year after the fire, rebuilding efforts continue, but many downtown advocates said Main Street's spirit never disappeared. As businesses reopen and construction moves forward, the block is once again becoming a destination for residents and visitors alike.