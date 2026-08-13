Trump administration accuses hospitals of improper billing over gender care for minors

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NEW YORK — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services accused dozens of hospitals ​and healthcare providers on Thursday of improperly billing for gender-affirming care and referred them to the Office of Inspector General and the Justice Department for investigation.

HHS ‌released a report titled "Wolves in White Coats" that argued some gender-related treatments were paid for under unspecified conditions or, ⁠in some cases, based on diagnoses of ​early puberty. The report includes contributors who ⁠have been critical of gender-affirming care.

HHS said the providers billed for the therapies to treat ‌minors aged 9 to ‌17, documenting an unspecified endocrine or hormone-related disorder diagnosis rather than gender dysphoria. ⁠The report alleged inaccurate diagnoses resulted in payments ⁠from both private and government-sponsored health plans.

HHS said that as gender care for minors has grown, it has become a larger revenue source for hospitals, creating financial incentives for more frequent billing. Citing conservative medical advocacy organization Do No Harm, the agency said hospitals and clinics billed nearly $120 million for the services provided to minors ‌since 2019.

Gender-affirming care for minors can include clinical counseling, puberty ​blockers or hormone therapy. Advocates for transgender minors say the services can reduce mental distress and support social wellbeing.

Do No Harm has legally challenged gender-affirming care and diversity, equity and inclusion programs in healthcare.

A spokesperson for the American Hospital Association declined to comment on the report.

The Trump administration finalized a rule this week barring two major federal health programs from funding puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries to treat gender ​dysphoria, which is distress from a mismatch between a patient's sex at birth and gender identity.

HHS, based ‌on Do No ‌Harm data, named ⁠Mount Sinai Hospital, based in New York City, and Boston Children's Hospital as some of the top billing providers of the services for minors.

"In an era of razor-thin pediatric margins and pressure on hospital reimbursements, this new patient cohort, young, insured or Medicaid-eligible, and requiring ‌perpetual follow-ups, represented a strategic ​area of growth," the report said.

Mount Sinai did not ‌respond in time to ⁠a request for ​comment. A spokesperson for Boston Children's Hospital said it is reviewing the report.