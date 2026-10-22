Motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer on SR-13

Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 10:30 p.m.

Sicily StantonKSL
 
A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after hitting a deer on state Route 13 in Box Elder County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after hitting a deer on state Route 13 in Box Elder County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. (Utah Highway Patrol)

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BRIGHAM CITY — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after hitting a deer on state Route 13 in Box Elder County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:37 a.m. as the motorcyclist traveled north on SR-13 on a Suzuki VL1 motorcycle, according to the UHP.

A deer ran into the road in front of the motorcycle, and the rider hit the animal. The rider then laid the motorcycle down and slid to a stop along the road's fog line, the UHP said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but died in the crash. No other information was made available.

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