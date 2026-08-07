Man faces murder charge after Liberty Park shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old Utah man accused of fatally shooting another man at Liberty Park on Sunday has been charged with murder.

Dylan Lee McDonald was charged in 3rd District Court Friday with the first-degree felony. Charging documents share multiple views of the altercation and shooting, including some of McDonald's alleged own words, accounts from 28 witnesses and security footage from inside the park.

Police responded to Liberty Park near 600 East and 1300 South Sunday after gunshots were reported. Witnesses told police McDonald and 25-year-old Marquise "Kratos" Resendez were arguing about a dog when McDonald pulled out a gun and fired at Resendez, charging documents state.

Multiple witnesses told police McDonald had walked off while they began CPR on Resendez. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing at the scene and a small black lighter that looked like a handgun.

One witness, who owned the dog at the center of the altercation, told officers she had been walking with McDonald and two of his friends through the park when Resendez approached. He asked if McDonald and his friends were bothering her, according to the charges. The witness said Resendez was acting like "he had too much blood pumping through is veins" and was "full of energy," according to the charges.

Resendez then showed her a small black handgun, which was later determined to be the lighter, and told her, "I got it handled," the charges state. The witness responded, "Get that (expletive) out of my park," and then asked if Resendez could hold her dog while she set up a chair.

The witness said Resendez "began walking away with her dog but was not stealing the dog," charging documents state. "... A few minutes later she heard the shooting."

Another witness told officers that Resendez was walking the dog when McDonald approached and said, "Hey I need that (expletive) dog," according to the charges. Resendez responded, saying he knew who the dog belonged to and he'd get it back to her. The witness said the two began arguing, and Resendez was heard telling McDonald to "stop walking towards him," charging documents state.

McDonald kept approaching, and Resendez "slapped him with an open hand," charges state, citing the witness. McDonald then pulled out a pistol and shot Resendez while saying, "Get down (expletive)," according to the charging document.

The witness said McDonald then began yelling, accusing Resendez of drawing a weapon on him. The witness said they took the gun-shaped lighter out of Resendez's pocket and showed McDonald, telling him it was not a gun.

The witness said he threw the lighter on the ground and attempted to help Resendez.

Marquise "Kratos" Resendez is pictured with a representative from Showers of Hope in this undated photo. (Photo: Showers of Hope)

Another witness told police they also saw the two men argue for about 20 seconds before Resendez slapped McDonald, followed by McDonald pulling his gun and firing, charging documents state. The second witness said he had seen Resendez earlier in the day flash his gun-shaped lighter but did not detail who he showed it to.

During his arrest, charges state McDonald freely told officers that Resendez "pulled out what looked like a gun and it was a lighter. I didn't know. He threatened a lady earlier and I asked him to bring (her) dog back. ... She asked me to bring her dog. I gave her the dog, or no, I went to get the dog and he was about 100 to 200 feet away from me over there where it happened. So I'm not leaving until this is in his (expletive) hands.

"So I was like, 'OK well I'm gonna bring it to her.' He like, 'You better back up.' I said, 'Why are you telling me to back up?' He then went and pushed me and I said, 'Bro what's going on? What's your problem?' I was like, 'Don't push me (expletive).' He was like, 'Don't call me (expletive).' He then said, 'Whatcha gonna do about it?' Next thing you know, he (expletive) slapped me and he looks like he is grabbing something from my point of view. I ain't trying to get shot today; I'm just trying to have a good day at the park. So I pulled mine and I shot."

A security camera stationed inside the park by the Salt Lake City Police Department also caught the exchange on camera. The footage showed McDonald walking up to Resendez, the two arguing, and Resendez slapping McDonald, "knocking his glasses off his face."

"Footage shows McDonald drawing his gun while (Resendez) backs up and holds his hands up," charging documents state. "(Resendez) immediately collapses after McDonald fires his gun."

The charges state Resendez's cause of death was determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Resendez was honored Wednesday with a celebration of life ceremony at the park, coordinated by the nonprofit group Showers of Hope, of which he was a "beloved member." Organizers said they knew him as "Kratos" and as "someone who brought kindness, laughter and friendship to the park."

Prosecutors requested McDonald be held in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of bail pending trial.