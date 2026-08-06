Man drowns at Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Washington County — A man died Thursday afternoon after drowning in Sand Hollow Reservoir.

At 3 p.m., the man, 19, from Nevada, was swimming at the reservoir near the dive park when he went under the water, according to a release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Bystanders got the man out of the water.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene, according to the release.

Hurricane Valley Fire and EMS and Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight responded to the scene, the release stated.

The department's release indicated that the man was not wearing a life jacket.

In the statement, the department thanked the bystanders who assisted during the drowning.