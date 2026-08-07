Man killed in Lehi crash

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 10:16 a.m.

 
A man died following a multi-vehicle crash in Lehi on Timpanogos Highway on Friday. This photo at 500 W shows police blocking Timpanogos Highway.

A man died following a multi-vehicle crash in Lehi on Timpanogos Highway on Friday. This photo at 500 W shows police blocking Timpanogos Highway. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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LEHI — A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lehi on Friday, according to the Lehi Police Department.

Police said they received calls shortly before 8:30 a.m. regarding a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Morning Vista Road and Timpanogos Highway.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Police did not release his age or identity.

No one else was severely injured in the crash, police said.

Traffic cameras show police vehicles blocking Timpanogos Highway between 500 West and 1700 West in Lehi. Police said the intersection would be closed in both directions for several hours during their investigation.

This story will be updated.

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