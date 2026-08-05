Residents return to salvage belongings after Midvale apartment fire

MIDVALE — People who evacuated after a large apartment complex caught fire are being allowed back inside to try to salvage any belongings.

Property managers at North Union Apartments began escorting residents into the property on Tuesday and plan to continue through at least Friday, they told KSL.

The apartment complex, located at 942 N. Union Ave., caught fire Friday morning and burned for more than 24 hours, causing significant damage and displacing people from 220 units.

Management at the complex declined an on-camera interview request but said only those living on the first, second and third floors are allowed back inside.

Those living on the fourth floor, where the fire damage was most visibly serious, cannot get back in right now.

Brazilian Olympian finds mementos undamaged

Those tenants who returned to the burned building on Wednesday didn't really know what to expect.

"I was going in with the expectation that everything was going to be ruined," said Kayky Mota, who lived in the complex for just two weeks before the fire started.

On Wednesday morning, he suited up with his future father-in-law to venture inside the building. Inside, they found water damage everywhere, but many of his more sentimental items were still there, including items he collected while competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as a swimmer for Brazil.

Kayky Mota, left, carries items out of North Union Apartments on Wednesday. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"I was just lucky enough that I could salvage a couple things — a couple clothes and some memories from the Olympics," Mota said.

Elizabeth Colarossi, whose daughter is engaged to Mota, became emotional when she learned that many of his belongings were spared serious damage.

"We've just been praying since the moment we learned about this, just for everyone to be at peace and to find what they need and to have the direction they need," she said.

Mota loaded what he could carry into a truck, calling it "closure" to be able to see some of his items after the fire. He said he's found a new apartment in Holladay, and he's looking to move on.

"I got to get back to work and maybe get back to swimming and go to LA 2028, which is on my horizon," Mota said. "But we'll see."

'I'm lucky'

Nathan Walker lived on the second floor of the complex. He also returned Wednesday to go inside and see what he could find.

"It's weird walking in and seeing everything you had just gone," he told KSL.

Walker's unit was heavily damaged. He was able to grab some clothing, silverware and a few memories that weren't ruined.

A woman carries items out of North Union Apartments on Wednesday. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"I'm lucky because there were some people on the fourth floor that have nothing," he said. "Mine's water damage, and it destroyed probably 80%, 90% of what I had. I can rebuild, and I can get stuff, but there's some people that have nothing left."

Unified Fire Authority investigators said they believe a mechanical issue in the attic caused the fire.

The city of Midvale, community groups and others have been working to provide resources to displaced families in the aftermath of the fire.