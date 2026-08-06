Man crashes car at 200 mph during Bonneville Speed Week, causing critical injuries

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Aug. 6, 2026 at 1:20 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 1:20 p.m.

 
This image from 2016 shows the Bonneville Salt Flats. A man was flown to the hospital after crashing at more than 200 miles per hour while competing at Bonneville Speed Week at the salt flats.

This image from 2016 shows the Bonneville Salt Flats. A man was flown to the hospital after crashing at more than 200 miles per hour while competing at Bonneville Speed Week at the salt flats. (Associated Press)

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WENDOVER — A man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after his car crashed while traveling over 200 mph while racing on the Salt Flats on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was driving a custom race vehicle along an 8-mile course, while attempting a run at the Bonneville Speed Week event. Police did not give an age range for the driver.

Bureau of Land Management ranger Matt Gochis said the event will continue throughout the weekend amid the investigation into the crash.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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