Man crashes car at 200 mph during Bonneville Speed Week, causing critical injuries

WENDOVER — A man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after his car crashed while traveling over 200 mph while racing on the Salt Flats on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was driving a custom race vehicle along an 8-mile course, while attempting a run at the Bonneville Speed Week event. Police did not give an age range for the driver.

Bureau of Land Management ranger Matt Gochis said the event will continue throughout the weekend amid the investigation into the crash.

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