Jordan School District welcomes nearly 200 new teachers ahead of first day of school

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SOUTH JORDAN — While students are preparing to head back to class, nearly 200 new teachers in the Jordan School District received a warm welcome of their own Friday.

The district held its annual new teacher orientation at Bingham High School, where music, cheerleaders, mascots and students lined the halls to greet educators as they arrived.

"It's exciting to get to know my students, what they like, what they don't, how I can help them and to see them grow," said Savannah Howell, a new special education teacher.

District leaders said competition for teaching positions remains strong. This year, Jordan School District received about 120 applications for every elementary teaching opening and at least 25 applicants for each middle and high school position. "I think the biggest thing that all of these educators bring is they're really focused on culture and putting the students first," said Jane Olsen, the district's head of talent acquisition.

For many of the new hires, joining the district has been a longtime goal. "I grew up in Jordan School District until the boundary split, and I've always really liked the district," said Dakota Clark, a new seventh-grade science teacher. "Every job fair, I would track them down to chat. I've been trying to come work here ever since."

District officials said the orientation is designed to prepare new teachers for the school year while helping them feel supported before students arrive in their classrooms.

Jordan School District students return to school beginning Aug. 18, for grades 10 through 12. Elementary and middle/junior high students begin classes Aug. 19.