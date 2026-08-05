Fuego volcano activity that triggered evacuations in Guatemala is decreasing, but risks remain

By Sonia PÉrez D., Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 5, 2026 at 8:53 p.m.

 
Lava flows out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday. Activity at the volcano that began Monday morning and caused widespread evacuations is gradually decreasing, authorities said Wednesday.

Lava flows out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday. Activity at the volcano that began Monday morning and caused widespread evacuations is gradually decreasing, authorities said Wednesday. (Moises Castillo, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Fuego volcano's activity in Guatemala is decreasing but risks remain, officials say.
  • CONRED warns of potential deadly lahars due to eastern tropical wave rainfall.
  • About 1,700 people evacuated; no deaths reported. Authorities urge caution and follow instructions.

GUATEMALA CITY — Activity at Guatemala's Fuego volcano that began Monday morning and caused widespread evacuations is gradually decreasing, authorities said Wednesday.

However, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, or CONRED, urged the population to remain cautious because rainfall from a tropical wave from the east could trigger potentially deadly volcanic mudflows known as lahars.

CONRED also confirmed that some people who were evacuated between Monday and Tuesday returned voluntarily to their homes.

"But the eruptive activity continues, and it is recommended to follow the authorities' instructions regarding preventive evacuation," the agency said.

Approximately 1,700 people have been evacuated from at least 18 communities on the slopes of Fuego, or the Volcano of Fire, after the eruption that began on Monday. No deaths or damage have been reported.

Live broadcasts of the volcano's activity show periods of complete clarity interspersed with ash emissions. Early Tuesday morning, the volcano spewed lava that reached a height of about 984 feet, triggering red alerts, evacuations, a highway's closure, and the suspension of classes in three departments.

Fuego volcano, one of Guatemala's most active, has an elevation of 12,300 feet and is considered a stratovolcano: a tall, cone-shaped volcano formed by layers of hard lava, ash and rock. It is located between the departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepéquez in the southern and central regions of the country and is 33 miles from Guatemala's capital.

A volcanic eruption on June 3, 2018, killed hundreds of people, wiped out an entire community and impacted up to 1.7 million people. Another eruption last year spurred preventive evacuations.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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