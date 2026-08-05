Utah rural leaders gather for 2026 One Utah Summit in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Members from Utah's rural communities have made their way to Southern Utah University for the 2026 One Utah Summit, bringing together leaders, innovators, and business owners from across the state.

The event that began Tuesday and goes through Thursday features panel discussions that include local leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

On Tuesday's panel, Enoch Mayor Jim Rushton was asked to discuss the topic of data centers as part of new business growth in rural communities, for which he encouraged keeping an open mind.

"We can't be close-minded to the idea of some industry or something coming to your community," Rushton responded. "It gives more opportunity. It gives that growth for future prosperity. We need to ask, 'How do we work with those relationships and find those connections?' rather than look at it like, 'We don't want that.'

"A lot of people are saying, 'We don't want them in our neighborhood,' and now they're in our neighborhood, and they're great," he added.

Henderson said that Enoch has been known as a "city to work with," adding that "you can have that special rural community and have some good jobs."

Rushton said that his city has earned its reputation because of open-mindedness.

"Rather than saying, 'You don't fit in the box,' (we have) the mentality of 'How can we make this work?'" Ruston said.

The purpose of the One Utah Summit is also aimed at small, rural businesses learning from each other through networking.

Shannon Darger, marketing director of Nancy Lou's Butter Mints in Beaver, told KSL she hopes the summit will help her find ways to grow her business.

"I came to promote growth in our company and see a better way to do it," she said. "This is my first time here, and we've been working really hard to get our butter mints into more stores, and we're just learning how to do that."

Christine Marie, who owns a Utah-based nonprofit to assist many in the FLDS community, said the summit is a way for small business owners in her community to have their "voices be heard."

"We have been pretty invisible in our town in Hilldale, Utah," she said. "I work a lot with the FLDS, and I came to try to see how we can help network and help their voices be heard more."

The One Utah Summit will have several speakers Wednesday, including first lady Abby Cox.