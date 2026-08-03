Fire forces seasonal closure of Eagle Point Resort

BEAVER — Eagle Point Resort will continue its closure through the 2026 to 2027 winter season after the Cottonwood Fire destroyed parts of the resort in June.

The resort announced its decision in a Facebook post on Monday, saying it was a "difficult but necessary decision."

"While we are heartbroken to miss this season, our focus remains on supporting the 145 families who lost homes and condominiums at Eagle Point, helping the greater Beaver County community recover, and advancing the restoration and recovery efforts that lie ahead," the resort said.

Extensive evaluation of the damage caused by the Cottonwood Fire showed 300 acres of ski terrain were impacted, four chairlifts were damaged and Canyonside Lodge was completely destroyed, according to the resort.

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