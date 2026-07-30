Salt Lake County reports first West Nile virus case of 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department announced the county's first case of West Nile virus in a person this year.

An adult was infected with the virus, but they are expected to fully recover, according to the department.

This is Utah's second confirmed case of the West Nile virus in a person this season, according to the health department. The first case was reported in late June by the Bear River Health Department.

The health department stated three mosquito abatement districts have detected the virus in 86 different mosquito samples in Salt Lake County, and statewide, that number is 296 mosquito samples. These numbers are staggering compared to previous years, with only 39 mosquito samples testing positive for the virus at this time last year, and 18 in 2024.

The health department is encouraging the public to be cautious and minimize their exposure to mosquitoes. It warned that the insects can travel several miles, and it is impossible to tell which ones carry the virus just by looking at them.

To help combat mosquito bites, the health department advised the public:

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or lemon eucalyptus oil.

Wear long sleeves and pants after dusk.

Drain standing water from yards.

Clean gutters and make sure they are clear of debris.

Stock their garden ponds with fish that eat mosquitoes, as well as keeping the ponds clean.

Check door and window screens to make sure they are in good condition.

Cut tall grass and weeds to prevent attracting adult mosquitoes looking to escape the heat.

While not everyone infected with the West Nile virus will get symptoms, the health department said symptoms can appear within two to 14 days after being bitten. Those symptoms include fever, headache and body aches. In extreme cases, symptoms can include a high fever, a stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors and muscle weakness and convulsions.

According to the health department, less than 1% of cases result in neuroinvasive West Nile virus, which is a more severe form of the virus, leading to potentially debilitating and long-term symptoms and even death. The health department said four Utahns last year died due to neuroinvasive West Nile virus. Anyone who believes they may be infected with West Nile virus is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

Click here to find your local mosquito abatement district and learn more about mosquito mitigation.