Teen boy in critical condition after fall at Deer Creek

HEBER CITY — A boy was hospitalized after an accident at Deer Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.

The boy was unconscious and is in critical condition, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

The 17-year-old boy took a break from kayaking when he fell into the water, according to the department. He either lost his footing or fell in due to a medical condition.

A person who the boy was with and a bystander helped the boy to the boat ramp, where he was then taken to the hospital.

At this time, DNR has not shared the specifics of the fall or exactly how the boy became unconscious.