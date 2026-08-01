Summer break may soon be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the party has to end. Hulu and Disney+ have great family classics and new children's programs coming our way.

Highlights include the "Father of the Bride" series, "Cheaper by the Dozen" and the original "Jurassic Park." Need we say more?

Here's what's coming to Disney+ and Hulu in August.

Coming to Disney+

August 1

"Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024"

"The Book of Manning"

"Eight on Eight"

"The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin," Episode 60

"30 for 30 – Jordan Rides the Bus"

"Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts," Season 1, new episodes

"30 for 30 – Little Big Men"

"Theme Song Takeover," Season 6, new episode

"Time and Water," premiere

August 3

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

August 4

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends"

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 5

"King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA," new episode

"A Shop for Killers," Season 2, new episodes

"Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi"

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," Season 3

"X-Men '97," Season 2, new episode

August 6

"The Husband," new episodes

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast," premiere

August 7

"Flex X Cop," Season 1

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, premiere

"Pokémon: Indigo League," Season 1

"SuperKitties," Season 3, new episodes

August 8

"Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts," Season 1, new episodes

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

"Chibiverse," Season 4, new episodes

"Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts," Season 1, new episode

August 10

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"Magicampers," Season 1, new episodes

August 11

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 12

"King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA," season finale

"X-Men '97," Season 2, season finale

"A Shop for Killers," Season 2, finale episodes

August 13

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast," new episode

"The Husband," final episodes

August 14

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

"Camp Rock 3," premiere

"E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace"

"This is What They Want"

"Tim Richmond: To The Limit"

August 15

"Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts," Season 1, new episodes

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

"How NOT to Draw: Shorts," Season 4, new episodes

August 16

"Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration"

August 17

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

August 18

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 19

"Sofia the First: Royal Magic," Season 1

August 20

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast," new episode

"LION"

August 21

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

"LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem," premiere

August 22

"Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts," Season 1, new episodes

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

"Big City Greens," Season 5, five-episode premiere

"9/11 Reunited"

August 24

"Gracie's Corner," new episodes

"Gracie's Corner: Shorts," new episodes

August 25

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episodes

"Venom: The Last Dance"

August 26

"Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir," Season 6, new episodes

"The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror," exclusive episode

August 27

"Project Runway," new episode

August 28

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

August 29

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

August 30

US Open – US Open First Round

Coming to Hulu

August 1

"Cheaper by the Dozen"

"Cheaper by the Dozen 2"

"Despicable Me 2"

"Father of the Bride Part II"

"Jurassic Park"

"Jurassic Park III"

"Men in Black"

"Men in Black II"

"Men in Black 3"

"She's the Man"

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"Time and Water," premiere

"Tropic Thunder"

"Untitled Home Invasion Romance," premiere

August 3

"Furious," new episode

"Futurama," Season 14, two-episode premiere

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

August 4

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"Betrayal: Dirty Secrets," Season 4, three-episode premiere

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 5

"King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA," new episode

"FX's The Shards," premiere

"A Shop for Killers," Season 2, new episodes

"Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi"

August 6

"The Husband," new episodes

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast," premiere

August 7

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, premiere

August 8

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

August 10

"Furious," new episode

"Futurama," Season 14, new episode

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

August 11

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 12

"King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA," season finale

"X-Men '97," Season 2, season finale

"A Shop for Killers," Season 2, finale episodes

August 13

"FX's The Shards, new episode

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast," new episode

"The Husband," finale episodes

"Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear"

August 14

"Flex X Cop," Season 2

"The X-Files: I Want to Believe"

"The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn – Director's Cut"

August 15

"Flex X Cop," Season 2

August 17

"Furious"

"Futurama," Season 14, new episode

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Season 18, premiere

August 18

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 20

"The Shards," new episode

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast," new episode

"LION"

August 21

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

August 22

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

"9/11 Reunited"

August 24

"Furious," new episode

"Futurama," Season 14, new episode

"MAO," Season 1 (dubbed), premiere

August 25

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," new episode

August 27

"The Shards," new episode

"Project Runway," Season 22, new episode

"Adults," Season 2, premiere

August 28

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

August 29

"Flex X Cop," Season 2, new episode

August 30

US Open – US Open First Round

August 31