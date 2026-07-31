Latter-day Saint author, poet Carol Lynn Pearson dies at age 86

SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrated author, poet and performer Carol Lynn Pearson died Wednesday of uterine cancer at the age of 86.

Pearson, an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life, often addressed challenging topics. Pearson wrote over 40 books and plays, including a 1986 book titled "Goodbye, I Love You," in which she shared the story of her marriage to Gerald Pearson in the 1960s.

The song "I'll Walk with You" was written by Pearson and published in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Children's Songbook.

The lyrics read in part:

"If you don't walk as most people do, Some people walk away from you, But I won't! I won't!

If you don't talk as most people do, Some people talk and laugh at you, But I won't! I won't!

I'll walk with you. I'll talk with you. That's how I'll show my love for you.

Jesus walked away from none. He gave his love to ev'ryone. So I will! I will!"

The Sunstone Symposium held a tribute to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her book, "Goodbye, I Love You," as well as the 20th anniversary of her play titled "Facing East" early Friday.