Utah man with violent history arrested in road rage confrontation

MURRAY — A man with a violent history has been arrested in connection with a road rage confrontation.

Christopher Reed Calton, 45, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail late Monday for investigation of reckless endangerment with a road rage penalty enhancement, failing to comply with the duties of being in an accident with a road rage penalty enhancement, drug possession and impeding traffic.

Police say Calton "utilized the middle yellow line median to pass several vehicles on eastbound 5600 South at a high rate of speed." When he got in front of another man's vehicle near 600 East, "he brake-checked him and then came to an immediate stop. Christopher parked his vehicle in the middle of the road, got out, yelled at him, and then threw a bottle at his windshield. Christopher then got back into his vehicle, put it in reverse, rammed the front-end of (the other) vehicle, and then took off," according to a police booking affidavit.

The other driver had a camera on his dashboard that recorded the incident and police say they used it to verify the events.

Officers were able to find Calton at his apartment complex where he was still sitting in his vehicle and took him into custody.

Calton has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records, and has been in and out of the Utah State Prison several times since 2006. His most recent parole sentence expired in January.

In 2008 he was arrested for dragging an Ogden police officer who had reached inside his vehicle in an attempt to turn off his car. Calton was originally charged with attempted aggravated murder and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a police officer.

In November, Calton was arrested in South Jordan and accused of pulling a rifle out of his vehicle, racking a round and walking toward a group he disagreed with. He later sent text messages to one of the men in the group stating, "I will kill you and all of your friends" and "I'm not afraid to hurt you," according to charging documents.

Calton was charged in 3rd District Court with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm and threatening to use a weapon in a fight.