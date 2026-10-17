Hurricane Trudy threatens western Mexico with heavy rain, coastal flooding

Posted - Oct. 17, 2026 at 8:12 a.m.

Stephanie EschenbacherReuters
 
A man walks past fishing boats pulled from the sea as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday.

A man walks past fishing boats pulled from the sea as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday. (Javier Verdin, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Hurricane Trudy threatens Mexico's western coast with heavy rain and flooding.
  • The storm, with 90 mph winds, could strengthen before weakening on Sunday.
  • Rainfall may reach 15 inches, risking life-threatening floods and landslides.

Oct 17 - Hurricane Trudy maintained its strength as it moved toward Mexico's western ​coast on Saturday, with forecasters warning it could strengthen further before beginning to weaken on Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane ‌Center said Trudy was about 190 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo early on Saturday, ⁠with maximum sustained winds of ​90 mph.

The hurricane was ⁠moving at about 8 mph and was forecast to ‌approach southwestern and ‌west-central Mexico later on Saturday before passing near the coast ⁠overnight into Sunday.

Hurricane conditions are expected ⁠in the warning area on Saturday night, while tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across the region during the day, the NHC said. Hurricane conditions are also possible in areas under a hurricane watch.

Trudy is forecast to bring four ‌to eight inches ​of rain, with isolated totals of around 15 inches, across parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through the weekend, raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides, especially in steep terrain, according to the NHC.

Outer rain bands could produce two to four inches of rain, with isolated totals of around six ​inches, in Guerrero and Nayarit, where localized flash flooding is possible, ‌the center said.

The ‌NHC also ⁠warned of possible coastal flooding from storm surge in areas exposed to onshore winds, accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Swells generated by Trudy were already affecting parts of Mexico's southwestern coast and ‌are expected to spread ​northward toward the country's west-central coast ‌through the weekend, creating ⁠life-threatening surf ​and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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