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A powerful storm moving into Southern California this week will bring significant flooding rain to Los Angeles, San Diego and the surrounding area from Tuesday through Wednesday.

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A Level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rain, reserved for storms capable of producing some of the most dangerous flash flooding, is in effect Tuesday through Wednesday morning, according to the Weather Prediction Center. A Level 2 of 4 risk is in place for a much larger area of the Southwest, including Las Vegas and Phoenix.

This storm is following a pattern typical of El Niño winters, and California is likely to see plenty more soaking storms in the weeks and months to come as a potentially historic super El Niño boosts the state's odds of a wet winter.

Rain arrives Monday, peaks Tuesday

Showers spread across Southern California Monday afternoon and continue into early Tuesday morning. The heavier rain reaches Los Angeles and San Diego around 6 a.m. Tuesday, then lasts into the evening.

Rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Southern California is forecast to pick up 3 inches or more through Wednesday morning, with isolated totals of 4 to 8 inches.

Rain falling that fast, on ground typically unable to absorb it, raises the risk of considerable to locally catastrophic flash flooding in urban and low-lying areas. Burn scar areas left bare by past wildfires are especially vulnerable, since water runs off burned ground more quickly. The flash flood threat could turn life-threatening in those areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Threat shifts into Arizona and New Mexico midweek

The storm tracks east late Tuesday into Wednesday evening, carrying the Level 2 of 4 flooding rain risk into parts of southern Arizona, including most of Tucson, and along the border with New Mexico.

One to 2 inches of rain could fall there Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible, enough to cause isolated flash flooding. It's lower than the risk facing Los Angeles and San Diego, but still enough rain in a short window to cause problems well outside the storm's main target.

Flooding rain fueled by El Niño

A strong area of low pressure riding the active southern jet stream is driving the rain into Southern California, a pattern typical of El Niño winters.

The low could deepen to record- or near-record levels for December in Southern California.

Since October, parts of the interior Southwest and the California coast have already picked up rainfall well above average, in some spots close to or beyond twice the normal amount. That tracks with the kind of wet pattern a strong El Niño typically produces, according to climate scientist Daniel Swain, though the signal is showing up earlier in the season than usual.