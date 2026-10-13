What to know about safe driving when rain, snow start falling in Utah

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — As rain falls in the northern Utah valleys and snow dusts the mountain tops, Utah drivers are reminded about how severe weather can impact them.

Sometimes, the reminders come in the form of an early-season car accident.

"I know when I clock on for the day and there is any inclement weather, whether that be rain, snow, or otherwise, I already know in my head that there is probably going to be a lot of crashes in front of me," said Utah Highway Patrol trooper Brian Schlicher.

Along with that prediction, Schlicher said his agency has tips to avoid the most common potential problems.

Hydroplaning

Hydroplaning happens when a layer of water builds up faster than tires can scatter it. The chance for hydroplaning is increased by:

Speed

Excess water

Improper tire tread

Tire pressure

You know your car is hydroplaning when the steering wheel feels light, the front or back of your vehicle slides sideways, the engine revs up, or the car stops responding as you expect it to respond when steering or slowing.

To stop hydroplaning, a driver should slowly remove their foot from the gas. As with driving in snow, don't slam on the brakes.

Tire tread

When a tire has new treads, the grooves gather and disperse water away from the tires. When the tread becomes worn, the car is much more likely to float on the surface of the puddling water.

As with hydroplaning, the risks posed by inefficient tire tread increase if a driver is speeding.

Tire pressure impacts the functionality of the tire's tread, too. Underinflated and overinflated tires negatively impact how the tire contacts the ground.

Schlicher suggests checking the tread on your tires more often or, depending on the driver's location, switching to winter tires, which are created to maintain traction and control on winter roads.

Following distance

Increasing how much space is between a driver's car and the car in front of them offers multiple advantages on snowy or wet roads. A driver has more time to react if something happens; the extra space allows a driver to brake more slowly, if that's needed, and a larger following distance gives the driver an escape route