Utah bookstore embraces all things spooky year-round

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LEHI — Tucked just off Main Street in Lehi, one independent bookstore is bringing spooky season to life all year long.

At Nocturnal Nook Novelties, dark décor, eerie music and shelves packed with chilling reads create an atmosphere unlike a traditional bookstore.

For owner Michelle Mooney, the concept grew out of two lifelong passions: books and all things creepy.

"I have always loved just spooky things in general," Mooney said. "I'm a huge horror movie fan. I love Halloween. I love all things creepy."

A cartoon ghost reading a book is pictured at Nocturnal Nook Novelties in Lehi on Tuesday. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

A longtime reader, Mooney had always dreamed of opening a bookstore. She eventually decided to combine that goal with her love of horror.

"I thought, why don't I just combine my two passions into one thing?" Mooney said. "It has taken off. It's really neat."

The store features a mix of horror novels, thrillers, dark fantasy and even twisted romance titles, creating a niche destination for readers looking for something a little different.

Among those visitors is Hillary Hettich-Jones, who makes a tradition of visiting bookstores across Utah with her family.

Hillary Hettich-Jones is pictured in Nocturnal Nook Novelties in Lehi on Tuesday. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

"I think that's one of our favorite things, is each bookstore is so different because I think it really speaks to the personality of the people that own it," Hettich-Jones said.

She said Nocturnal Nook Novelties stood out from other bookstores they've visited.

"This one is one of the first ones we've been to that has just a totally different vibe," Hettich-Jones said.

While horror is the store's specialty, Mooney said there are books for readers of all ages, including age-appropriate spooky stories for children and teens.

Michelle Mooney, owner of Nocturnal Nook Novelties in Lehi, is pictured on Tuesday. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

She also works to help customers find hard-to-locate titles.

"If somebody can't find something and we don't have it, I will do anything I can to try to track it down and get my hands on a copy for them," Mooney said.

As Halloween approaches, the bookstore offers readers a chance to swap screen time for a page-turning mystery, thriller or horror novel.

For fans of the spooky and strange, Nocturnal Nook Novelties may be the perfect place to find a chilling tale, if they dare.