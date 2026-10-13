Utah Tech University helps special needs community get into the Halloween spirit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Tech University helped people get into the spooky spirit this week by hosting an adaptive carnival for the special needs community.

The annual Special Needs Halloween Carnival held Monday night featured karaoke, games, crafts and Halloween treats.

Organizers said the free event was a time to connect with the southern Utah special needs community in a fun and welcoming environment. In particular, the Service Branch of the Utah Tech Student Association made the event possible along with faculty and staff volunteers.

There are 17 community service providers that regularly work with the UTSA, including Utah Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and the St. George Children's Museum.