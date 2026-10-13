Utah Tech University helps special needs community get into the Halloween spirit

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 3:54 p.m.

KSL
 
The service branch of the Utah Tech Student Association sponsored the special needs community at an annual event featuring karaoke, games and crafts.

The service branch of the Utah Tech Student Association sponsored the special needs community at an annual event featuring karaoke, games and crafts. (Utah Tech University)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Tech University helped people get into the spooky spirit this week by hosting an adaptive carnival for the special needs community.

The annual Special Needs Halloween Carnival held Monday night featured karaoke, games, crafts and Halloween treats.

Organizers said the free event was a time to connect with the southern Utah special needs community in a fun and welcoming environment. In particular, the Service Branch of the Utah Tech Student Association made the event possible along with faculty and staff volunteers.

There are 17 community service providers that regularly work with the UTSA, including Utah Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and the St. George Children's Museum.

Related stories

Most recent Utah stories

Related topics

UtahFamilySouthern Utah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  