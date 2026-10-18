Utah man walks across Japan in more than 100 days for Asthma awareness

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HOLLADAY – One Utah man just returned from a 118-day journey across Japan, all for a special purpose.

Will Richards, from Holladay, has wanted to walk from the northernmost tip of Japan to the southernmost tip for years, and in June, he finally decided to do it.

"It's better not to push off your dream and go live it," Richards said. "Go do it now."

Quitting his job and packing a 22-pound hiking pack, Richards headed to Wakkanai, Japan.

He started his journey at Cape Soya and averaged 20 to 25 miles a day.

"I've just been camping on the side of the road and wherever I can find," Richards said.

Each day, Richards documented his journey using reels on social media. His walk was all for a special purpose.

"If we could raise awareness of asthma along the way, that would be great," Richards said.

Not because he has asthma himself, but because his dad, John, did.

"He was just passion," Richards said. "He was here one day completely fine and gone the next."

Richards' mom, Lisa, had packed up their family and headed to Hawaii for a family trip. Her husband, John, was supposed to join them after wrapping up work later that week. When the family reached Hawaii, Lisa said they received a phone call letting them know John had collapsed next to his car in the parking lot at work.

"It was just an acute asthma attack," Lisa said.

It was also Richards' 21st birthday.

"Instead of being broken by that, Will said that was the greatest gift that he had the chance to say goodbye to his dad," Lisa said.

Five years later, Richards walked where his father served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"I feel like he's been a part of this journey," Richards said. "It's been a unique way to experience Japan with my dad."

Around 90 days into the journey, Richards had an unexpected guest join him.

Grandpa John, his father's dad, along with a cousin, joined Richards.

Will Richards is pictured with his Grandpa John and cousin during his walk from the "very top" to the "very bottom" of Japan. (Photo: Will Richards)

They decided to keep it a secret from Richards' family until the family's weekly gathering, where they believed Grandpa John was absent because he was sick.

The family called Richards to say an evening prayer, and there they found Grandpa John in Japan.

"There we were! The surprise, the cheers and the yells," Grandpa John said. "I love it. I'm dead tired. I can hardly move, but these kids just keep pushing me."

KSL News caught up with the three while on a train to Koyasan, one of John's favorite places to visit.

"I know there's no place that my dad would rather be than exploring Japan with his dad," Richards said.

After their visit, Richards continued his journey to the southernmost tip of Japan, Cape Sata.

118 days after his voyage began, Richards arrived.

"I did it, Dad, I did it," Richards said. "I made it."

Richards created a foundation and started the Kickin' Asthma Half Marathon along beautiful Deer Creek Reservoir to raise awareness and funds for asthma research.

The race will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.