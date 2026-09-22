Utah firefighters begin prescribed burns as preventative measure

By KSL | Updated - Sept. 22, 2026 at 1:43 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 12:22 p.m.

 
The Buck Basin Fire, which burned in Wasatch County, is pictured on July 12. Prescribed burns are beginning in the Heber-Kamas Ranger District.

The Buck Basin Fire, which burned in Wasatch County, is pictured on July 12. Prescribed burns are beginning in the Heber-Kamas Ranger District.(Utah Fire Info)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Prescribed burns have begun in the Heber-Kamas Ranger District, with the main focus on the Castle Peak area.

Firefighters are also busy in the Pitt and Page area, and people will likely see smoke there. Dispatchers advised that anyone who might see smoke in the area not to call and report.

Crews had already managed to burn off about 1,300 piles over the weekend. In a prescribed burn, a pile, or slash pile, is a man-made collection of forest debris that firefighters gather together to burn in one spot.

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Utah wildfiresUtahEnvironmentSummit/Wasatch County
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