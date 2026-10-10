Utah communities brace for Tropical Storm Rachel's rain

WEST JORDAN — As the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel move toward Utah, cities and counties are preparing for potential flooding and urging residents to take precautions before the rain arrives.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour to parts of Utah through Monday, with Sunday forecast to be the wettest day.

Dallan Jensen, owner of Utah Flood Guys, says heavy rain can create problems for homeowners, particularly those with basements and window wells.

"It hits us all at once, and usually filling up, you know, window wells. There's a lot of basements in Utah," Jensen said.

Strong winds and heavy rain can also damage roofing shingles, potentially allowing water to enter homes.

Once water gets inside, repairs can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. Jensen also warns that mold can begin developing within days.

Floodwater that carries soil into a home can introduce contaminants that affect drywall and other materials.

Cities prepare for potential flooding

Communities across Utah are sharing flood-preparation advice on social media as local officials prepare for the incoming weather.

Riverton Mayor Tish Buroker said the city continues working to improve its stormwater infrastructure and get its drainage systems ready.

"The city is always working on improving our stormwater standards, and we're ready for any kind of eventuality," Buroker said.

How homeowners can prepare

Officials and flood-prevention experts encourage residents to take precautions before the heaviest rain arrives.

Homeowners can reduce the risk of water damage by:

Clearing gutters and downspouts so rainwater can flow away from the house.

Keeping storm drains clear of debris where it is safe and permitted to do so.

Checking window wells and removing leaves and other debris.

Directing water away from the foundation to prevent it from collecting around the home.

Considering sandbags to help redirect runoff away from vulnerable areas.

Residents should also monitor local emergency management announcements and weather updates as conditions change throughout the weekend.

Taking precautions before the rain arrives may help homeowners reduce the risk of flooding and costly repairs.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found at the KSL Weather Center or on the KSL Weather app.