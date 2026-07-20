SUU student identified as US soldier killed in Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah University confirmed Monday a soldier killed in action while serving in Jordan was a current student at the school.

In a press release, SUU stated 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, was a graduate of the SUU Army ROTC program and a current MBA student. The university said Feehan was just weeks from completing his MBA, and the degree will be posthumously awarded to him.

Feehan, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, were killed in Jordan, where they were supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State group. The U.S. Central Command announced the deaths Saturday.

The U.S. military has said the total number of deaths in the war with Iran is 17.

"Our hearts are with his family, fellow service members, classmates, and all who knew and loved Tyler as we mourn this profound loss together," SUU President Mindy Benson said. "We are grateful for his service; his sacrifice will forever be remembered by the Thunderbird community."

According to SUU, Feehan received a commission as an Air Defense Artillery Officer in the United States Army through the SUU Army ROTC program in spring 2024. He was then assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Also while attending SUU, Feehan served as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery, Utah Army National Guard in Cedar City.

To honor Feehan, SUU will recognize him during its Pioneer Legacy Celebration on Thursday. Additionally, SUU said, the Carter Carillon will sport yellow ribbons and play "The Army Song" every hour on the hour. More opportunities to honor Feehan "will be shared in the coming days," SUU stated.

After the fatal attack, the U.S. military said it launched new airstrikes Saturday to "swiftly punish" Iran, according to the Associated Press. Before that, Iran's supreme leader warned of "unforgettable lessons" if the U.S. kept attacking the Islamic Republic just minutes before the deaths of Feehan and Gonzales were announced.

Utah Sen. John Curtis said the fatal strike over the weekend in particular should prompt Congress to vote on authorizing military operations against Iran, according to Deseret News.

"I think it's clear that it is time for Congress to act," Curtis said. "That doesn't mean that it's necessarily acting (by) restraining the president, but it's acting (by) defining what this looks like — and there's no manual for that."

Local leaders react to death of Feehan

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X about Feehan's death Monday evening.

"Abby and I are heartbroken by the loss of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan. Tyler answered the call to serve both our state and our nation with courage and honor, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten," Cox's post read. "We're praying for his family, his fellow soldiers, and the entire Southern Utah University community as they mourn this tremendous loss."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee gave a tribute via X as well.

"Please join me in praying for the family and friends of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, a graduate student at Southern Utah University and former Utah National Guardsman who gave his life in service to our country," Lee's post in part read.

Please join me in praying for the family and friends of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, a graduate student at Southern Utah University and former Utah National Guardsman who gave his life in service to our country.



May God bless all the courageous men and women of our Armed Forces who put… — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 21, 2026

Curtis acknowledged Feehan's legacy in his X post.