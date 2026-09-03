Entertainment platform aTwist launches with microseries as Hollywood chases mobile viewers

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 3, 2026 at 4:17 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 4:04 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A small crew of actors and production people work in a microdrama production in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: A small crew of actors and production people work in a microdrama production in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

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Sept 3 — Microseries platform and studio aTwist launched on ​Thursday with 10 original series and curated library content, as shifting entertainment preferences drive ‌a wave of demand for mobile-first short-form storytelling.

Microdramas are gaining popularity ⁠as Hollywood production shrinks ​and streaming companies ⁠face competition from platforms such as YouTube, ‌with the format ‌expected to generate $1.5 billion in U.S. revenue this ⁠year, according to research ⁠firm Omdia.

• Microseries are serialized stories designed for mobile-first viewing, typically consisting of 40 to 60 episodes of one to three minutes each, and filmed vertically.

• aTwist, formerly known ‌as MicroCo, is available ​across major app stores and has launched in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the Philippines.

• New microseries will launch Thursdays, with viewers able to watch select episodes for free with ​ads or unlock full seasons using coins ‌or a subscription, ‌aTwist ⁠said.

• The platform was founded by Jana Winograde, former president of Showtime; Susan Rovner, former chairman of NBCUniversal Content and president of Warner ‌Bros Television; and ​Lloyd Braun, former chairman ‌of ABC Entertainment ⁠Group and ​WME.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)

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